Report: Top 100 private companies in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
July 02, 2019 07:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came to the KOB 4 studio to discuss their ranking of New Mexico's top private companies.
Over 25% of the 2019 honorees have not been a Top 100 honoree before. The top 10 companies each reported $100 million or more in 2018 New Mexico revenue.
Click here to see the top 100 private companies in New Mexico.
To learn more about the rankings, watch the video above.
