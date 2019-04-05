Report: Verizon announces layoffs in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Verizon Wireless announced it will lay off more than 250 employees in Albuquerque, according to Albuquerque Business First.
The layoffs are scheduled to take place on May 17.
KOB 4 previously reported that the company would close its call center at Coors and Central. Albuquerque Business First reported that this is the final action for Verizon as it restructures its resources.
The call center employed about 1,000 employees before it initially announced its closure.
