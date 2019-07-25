Report: Walmart stores, malls are highest retail crime spots in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Report: Walmart stores, malls are highest retail crime spots in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
July 25, 2019 03:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several business in Albuquerque are attracting more crime than others.

Albuquerque Business First compiled a list of the highest retail crime spots in Albuquerque.

The list includes multiple Walmart stores, Cottonwood Mall and Coronado Center.

