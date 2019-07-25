Report: Walmart stores, malls are highest retail crime spots in Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
July 25, 2019 03:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several business in Albuquerque are attracting more crime than others.
Albuquerque Business First compiled a list of the highest retail crime spots in Albuquerque.
The list includes multiple Walmart stores, Cottonwood Mall and Coronado Center.
