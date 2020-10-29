Reports of pets left out in the cold increase during recent snow storm

Vendresca reported what she saw to 311.

"I kept looking out the door because I was that concerned, and I did see a van so that made me very happy but I still didn't know what had happened," she said.

Romero said pet owners are required to provide adequate shelter for animals to keep them out of the elements. Failure to do so, could result in a fine.

"If officers have been out there before, if the doghouse is not in that good of shape, it all depends on what's going on at that time," he said. "If someone has a dog house and its in poor condition, where it could be an easy fix, they might get what we call an intent to prosecute which gives them a little bit of time to get it done.

Romero said the city offers free straw to people, so they can insulate the shelter. There is also a program that provides free dog houses for pets.