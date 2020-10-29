Reports of pets left out in the cold increase during recent snow storm | KOB 4
Reports of pets left out in the cold increase during recent snow storm

Brittany Costello
Updated: October 29, 2020 05:46 PM
Created: October 29, 2020 04:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City Of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department reported an increase in calls about pets not having adequate shelter during this week's snow storm.

"We just had a big influx of people not either seeing dog houses, there's none in the yard or they're just not in good shape or somewhere the dogs can get out of the elements," said Lt. Thomas Romero, field services supervisor with Animal Welfare.

Diana Vendresca is among those who was concerned about a dog in her neighborhood.

"Just the look in his eyes literally broke my heart because he was like saying 'help me,' in my opinion," she said. 

Vendresca reported what she saw to 311.

"I kept looking out the door because I was that concerned, and I did see a van so that made me very happy but I still didn't know what had happened," she said.

Romero said pet owners are required to provide adequate shelter for animals to keep them out of the elements. Failure to do so, could result in a fine. 

"If officers have been out there before, if the doghouse is not in that good of shape, it all depends on what's going on at that time," he said. "If someone has a dog house and its in poor condition, where it could be an easy fix, they might get what we call an intent to prosecute which gives them a little bit of time to get it done.

Romero said the city offers free straw to people, so they can insulate the shelter. There is also a program that provides free dog houses for pets. 


