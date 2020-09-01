Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released | KOB 4
Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released

The Associated Press
Updated: September 01, 2020 06:28 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Government scientists never discounted the potential for radioactive fallout before detonating the world's first atomic bomb at a military outpost in New Mexico in 1945.

Residents of the Tularosa Basin have been fighting since then for recognition from the U.S. government, saying generations of people have been dealing with cancer and other effects from the blast.

After years of research, the National Cancer Institute on Tuesday finally plans to release a series of papers related to radiation doses and cancer risks resulting from the Trinity Test.

Legislation to include the downwinders in a federal compensation program is pending in Congress.


