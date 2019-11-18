Reports reveal hundreds of unresolved 311 cases, city tries to improve

City officials were not able to provide a specific list of unresolved calls after 30 days to KOB 4, but said changes have been made to try and improve 311.

"I think the most significant change is the departments are taking a proactive approach in managing the tickets that come in from 311, and they're really working on resolve the issues that come in as quickly as they come in,” said 311 supervisor Carrie Prothero.

The 311 call log reports show the Department of Municipal Development has 295 open cases regarding non-urgent street repairs, the Parks and Recreation Department has 55 open reports of needles and there are a staggering 961open reports of abandoned vehicles.

City officials explain that the reports are not perfect indicators of what is getting done.

For example, the Department of Solid Waste has taken tens of thousands of calls in the last four months but only report three open cases.

Prothero said some departments may close a case before the issues is actually resolved.

“Some departments have their own internal processes, so they'll close the ticket with 311 but they have their own system that manages the ticket going forward,” she said.

Some cases that have been resolved may not have been reported as resolved to 311.