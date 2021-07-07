Republican lawmaker enters race for New Mexico governor | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Republican lawmaker enters race for New Mexico governor

Republican lawmaker enters race for New Mexico governor Photo: Screenshot from Dow's campaign launch video

The Associated Press
Created: July 07, 2021 11:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Rebecca Dow says she'll seek the Republican nomination for governor of New Mexico in next year’s election.

The Truth or Consequences resident made the announcement Wednesday, becoming the fifth Republican looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Dow is serving her third term in the Legislature.

A consultant to early childhood providers, Dow says she's tired of New Mexico being last when it comes to educational outcomes, child well-being and employment opportunities.

Lujan Grisham announced her reelection bid at a June rally in Albuquerque that was derailed by protesters upset over her handling of the pandemic.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

More police K9s forced into retirement following legalization of recreational marijuana
More police K9s forced into retirement following legalization of recreational marijuana
City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach
City of Belen declares flood emergency following heavy rain, canal breach
Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho
Container park slated to be built in Rio Rancho
Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released
Vax 2 the Max: Names of latest winners released
Ditch near Old Town causing a stink
Ditch near Old Town causing a stink