Republican lawmakers ask Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold special session on crime

Chris Ramirez
Created: August 19, 2021 06:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a letter sent this week, Republican legislative leaders wrote to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking her to call a special session, describing the situation in New Mexico "as a public emergency as the increasing crime rate only seems to get worse with each passing day."
The letter stated that the state can't wait until the next legislative session in January.
"I would hope that the governor would pay more than lip service to the problem," House Minority Whip Rod Montoya said. "That's the real problem here. We have a number of politicians who want to be soft on criminals and act like they are tough on crime. You can't be tough on crime and simultaneously be soft on criminals."
In a recent interview – before four APD officers were injured and before a middle school student was killed while at school – Lujan Grisham told KOB 4 that shewouldn't shy away from calling a special session just to focus on public safety.
"Put your money where your mouth is," Montoya said. "That's exactly why we sent her a letter now. You said you're open to the idea, the public is clamoring for it, and let's see if she actually represents the people or not."
KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office Thursday about whether she would call for a crime-focused special session. A spokesperson said there are no plans to call a special session right now, but the governor is working with legislators on developing ideas.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company