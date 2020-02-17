Republican lawmakers lobby to repeal tax on social security

The letter comes after the Democrat-controlled House Taxation and revenue Committee recently killed the idea.

“The bill is an issue worth studying. The legislative branch has got to vet these proposals. They did. Their verdict was clear for now,” said a spokesperson for the governor.

The House panel killed the bill because they said it would have been a loss of millions of dollars in revenue to the state.

“There are three we should be protecting: children, veterans and seniors. I get a lot of cry out from seniors that we need this,” said Rep. Armstrong.

Rep. Armstrong said the state could afford this because of this year’s budget surplus.

The likelihood of the tax being repealed during this session is low, however sponsors hope that between now and next year they can convince more lawmakers to repeal the tax.