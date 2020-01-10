Republican lawmakers propose adding 'In God We Trust' to public buildings, license plates

However, he said he’s already heard from some constituents who don't like the idea.

“I've gotten quite a few phone calls and emails today where they're looking at it as a skewed version of biblical, forcing prayer in schools and I even had one guy call me up because I was making him, he felt that I was making him consider being Catholic,” Gallegos said. “I'm not even catholic so."

Gallegos said the phrase is meant to unite New Mexicans as Americans.

"I'm not trying to force anyone to be Catholic or Christian or Protestant or anything else,” Gallegos said. “I'm saying that we need to have something to be able to draw us back to one nation."

The governor sets the agenda for the 30-day session.

Gallegos said she has not put the bill on the agenda.