Republican lawmakers push for new legislative session to curb public health orders

Tommy Lopez
Updated: August 08, 2020 10:19 PM
Created: August 08, 2020 09:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State Republican lawmakers have started a petition to have another legislative session known in New Mexico's constitution as an "extraordinary session".

GOP leaders said the goal of the session would be to rein in the governor's authority to declare public health orders in an effort to help struggling businesses that have been impacted by them. Lawmakers hope to accomplish that by passing bills that would require approval from the legislature to extend public health orders that last longer than two weeks.

Republican Senator Greg Baca said he believes New Mexicans want more reopening.

"I really think that the mandates have been in place a long time, and they're very restrictive. I think we need to turn back to the public, and to the individual, and allow them to do their own self-government," Sen. Baca said.

They also want to look at loosening restrictions for mass gatherings, churches and funerals. 

Any bill introduced by Republicans would require support from Democratic lawmakers to pass.

"I call on my colleagues to come forward and join us in going back into session and coming up with some relief for our state to get our economy back on its feet and get us the help we need," Baca added.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office about the Republicans' push. A spokesperson replied and said they have no comment.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

