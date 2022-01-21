Republican Party challenges New Mexico political maps | KOB 4
Republican Party challenges New Mexico political maps

The Associated Press
Created: January 21, 2022 07:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican Party says it has filed a legal challenge to New Mexico’s recently approved political map that reshapes the state’s three congressional districts.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in a Roswell-based state district court.

In a news release, the state Republican Party said the state’s new congressional map would dilute Republican voting strength.

Consultants to the Legislature say the new congressional map gives Democrats an advantage in all three districts to varying degrees.

Republicans need a net gain of five seats in 2022 to take control of the U.S. House and effectively freeze President Joe Biden’s agenda.


