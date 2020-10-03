Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health

Tinnin also addressed the exchange between President Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden during the debate on masks. The president mocked Biden for wearing his mask when not necessary, and in return, Biden called out the president for not wearing his mask enough.

When asked if anything changed when the president tested positive for COVID-19, Tinnin said no.

She hopes the president and First Lady recover quickly, and he gets back to the campaign.

She also said him being sick could help in the quest for a vaccine.

“Being able to speed up the process of a vaccine and therapeutic treatment is crucial right now. And the President is going to be able to experience this first hand and how this needs to be handled,” she said.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico commented on the president’s condition and sent the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the President and the First Lady, and we wish them both a quick and complete recovery. COVID-19 can truly affect anyone, and we encourage all New Mexicans to continue to do their part to prevent the spread of this disease.”