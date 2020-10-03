Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health

Casey Torres
Updated: October 03, 2020 07:00 PM
Created: October 03, 2020 06:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM— As President Donald Trump receives care at the Walter Reed Medical Center, uncertainty grows in how he will handle his election. In New Mexico, the Republican Party of New Mexico said they aren't changing their campaigning efforts or any other protocols.

“COVID or no COVID, this is a crucial time in the state. This is a crucial time in our country,” said Anissa Tinnin, Executive Director of the RPNM.  “We’re still going as we were. It doesn't change anything here for us. We're still focused on flipping New Mexico red. We still have our ground-game going. We still have our digital efforts going."

Advertisement

Tinnin explained there have been no known incidents following their events.

“We always encouraged people to use their judgement and wear masks and social distancing, and so we’ve always encouraged that with people when they come to our events,” she said.

Tinnin also addressed the exchange between President Trump and Democratic Candidate Joe Biden during the debate on masks. The president mocked Biden for wearing his mask when not necessary, and in return, Biden called out the president for not wearing his mask enough.

When asked if anything changed when the president tested positive for COVID-19, Tinnin said no.

She hopes the president and First Lady recover quickly, and he gets back to the campaign.

She also said him being sick could help in the quest for a vaccine.

“Being able to speed up the process of a vaccine and therapeutic treatment is crucial right now. And the President is going to be able to experience this first hand and how this needs to be handled,” she said.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico commented on the president’s condition and sent the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the President and the First Lady, and we wish them both a quick and complete recovery. COVID-19 can truly affect anyone, and we encourage all New Mexicans to continue to do their part to prevent the spread of this disease.” 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases
Border barriers being sold as scrap metal
Border barriers being sold as scrap metal
GOP US House candidate fixes campaign report over donation
In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card.
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists take flight in Albuquerque
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists take flight in Albuquerque
Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue
Businesses, restaurants trying to stay optimistic with lack of Balloon Fiesta revenue
Advertisement


Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health
Republican Party of New Mexico continue campaigning efforts despite president's health
Trump said to be improving but next 48 hours 'critical'
Dr. Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Trump was admitted to the hospital after contracting the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 298 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo woman creates cooking videos that highlight Navajo language and cuisine
Navajo woman creates cooking videos that highlight Navajo language and cuisine
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists take flight in Albuquerque
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists take flight in Albuquerque