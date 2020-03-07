Republican Party of NM hosts pre-primary convention

Michelle Garcia Holmes and Jared Vander Dussen will be running for the Republican seat to represent New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.

“Throughout my life I’ve worn many hats. Police officer, detective, chaplain, chief of staff, but of all the hats I’ve worn— this one's my favorite,” Holmes said.

“We are sick of career politicians, Washington insiders putting party before people, radical policies over common sense solutions, prioritizing dependency over opportunity,” Vander Dussen said.

In District 2, Yvette Harrell and Claire Chase secured a spot on the primary ballot.

“It's the experience I bring to the table,” Harrell said. “You know my passion for the district, but having served in Santa Fe for eight years has given me the opportunity to build relationships, understand the nuances of the district.”

“I think the biggest issues in the district are securing the border, protecting the conservative values of the districts, so pro-second amendment, pro-life and finally making sure that the president's economy stays strong,” Chase said.

Finally, in the 3rd Congressional District, Harry Montoya and Karen Bedonie hit the 20% voter mark to have their names on the ballot.

“With the help of President Trump we can make New Mexico great again. I'm pro-life, pro-gun, pro-business and constitutional conservative born and raised in congressional District 3,” Montoya said.

“The only reasons I stand here is because there was no one to lead me,” Karen Bedonie said. “No one to bring me hope. No one to touch my fight. No one to ease the struggle or soothe my future or fight for the unborn the way I would—a mother of eight.”

Candidates who did not get at least 20% of the votes will have the option of petitioning to get their names on the ballot.