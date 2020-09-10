Republicans, Democrats deeply divided over pandemic response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate in New Mexico has endorsed a slimmed-down proposal for a federal COVID-19 rescue package and is urging the state’s Democratic governor to provide residents with more discretion to reopen the economy.

Michelle Garcia Holmes made the comments at a rally Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election in Albuquerque's South Valley. Only a small portion of participants wore face masks that are required at public gatherings in the state.