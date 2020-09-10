Republicans, Democrats deeply divided over pandemic response

Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee|
Photo: AP Photo/Morgan Lee|
The Associated Press
Updated: September 10, 2020 07:07 AM
Created: September 10, 2020 06:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate in New Mexico has endorsed a slimmed-down proposal for a federal COVID-19 rescue package and is urging the state’s Democratic governor to provide residents with more discretion to reopen the economy.
Michelle Garcia Holmes made the comments at a rally Wednesday in support of President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election in Albuquerque's South Valley. Only a small portion of participants wore face masks that are required at public gatherings in the state.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to testify Thursday remotely to a congressional committee about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on her state government’s budget and critical needs for federal aid to states to ensure economic recovery.
The GOP’s proposed $500 billion, slimmed-down COVID-19 rescue package is headed toward a procedural vote Thursday, but a Democratic filibuster is assured.
Democrats say the GOP bill is far too small and leaves out important priorities, including hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments, along with other provisions in the House Democrats’ $3.5 trillion relief bill that passed in May.
The political rally was part of a three-day tour by Garcia Holmes and other GOP political candidates and officials in a pink bus emblazoned with the slogan “Women for Trump.”
(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)