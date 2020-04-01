Republicans favor absentee ballots by request amid pandemic

That bipartisan proposal from 27 county clerks is supported by Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, the state’s top election regulator.

Republican legislators say a special or extraordinary session of the Democrat-led Legislature should be convened to ensure adequate deliberation and negotiate a solution. The original petition from clerks argues that it is illegal for the Legislature to meet by teleconference and that it’s too dangerous for the Legislature to convene in-person as the COVID-19 virus spreads.

New Mexico voters can request an absentee ballot for any reason and about one in four votes in the 2018 general election was cast by absentee ballots. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by 15 percentage points statewide.

