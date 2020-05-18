Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday

Kai Porter
Updated: May 18, 2020 06:17 PM
Created: May 18, 2020 05:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Republican state senator is calling on the governor to fully reopen the state on Thursday.
"I think the protocols that were taken in the beginning were prudent," said Sen. Greg Baca. "But we're now, two months in, been proven that it just hasn't risen to the levels that everybody thought it would."
Ten Republican state senators signed onto Baca's letter, which urges the governor to lift all public health orders and fully reopen the state by 8 a.m. Thursday.
"I'm in favor of opening the state under guidelines but not such strict mandates and certainly not under the enforcement of law," Baca said.
The governor has said she wants to reopen the state, but only when it can10% be done safely. On Friday, she announced that retail shops and places of worship could operate at 25% capacity. On Wednesday the governor had said places of worship could reopen at 10% capacity.
In response to Baca's letter, a spokesperson for the governor said, "I see no mention of conferring with medical or scientific experts in the senator's letter."
"My response to that is that neither have they. Because why would you change the mandates from a 48-hour period from Wednesday saying you're going to open these businesses at 10%, or places of worship at 10%, and going to 25 in just two days," Baca said. "That is essentially shows the proposition that they're not relying on the data right now, that it's simply an opinion."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company