Request for restraining order filed against former Lobo basketball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A request for a restraining order has been filed against Lobo basketball player Carlton Bragg. The request was filed Friday by the woman who accused him of attempted rape.
According to court documents, Bragg had threatened one of her friends after a recent Lobo game. It was his first game back on the floor after a three-game suspension.
Later that night, Bragg was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He has been charged with aggravated DWI and possession of marijuana.
Bragg was released from the Metro Detention Center hours after his arrest.
