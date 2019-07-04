Rescue crews search for man in the Rio Grande | KOB 4
Rescue crews search for man in the Rio Grande

Marian Camacho
July 04, 2019 07:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rescue crews are searching for a man along the Rio Grande.

KOB's Joy Wang is out with authorities and is closely monitoring the situation. Rescue teams are using hovercraft, dive teams and helicopter crews to search.

— Joy Wang (@JoyKOB) July 5, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 04, 2019 07:25 PM
Created: July 04, 2019 07:22 PM

