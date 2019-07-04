Rescue crews search for man in the Rio Grande
Marian Camacho
July 04, 2019 07:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rescue crews are searching for a man along the Rio Grande.
KOB's Joy Wang is out with authorities and is closely monitoring the situation. Rescue teams are using hovercraft, dive teams and helicopter crews to search.
AFR and APD still searching for a man in the river. There is a hovercraft and a boat as well as multiple paramedic units on scene. pic.twitter.com/FQpHgbxlAr
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Updated: July 04, 2019 07:25 PM
Created: July 04, 2019 07:22 PM
