Emergency crews lead recovery effort, searching for victims swept away in arroyo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 20, 2021 08:25 PM
Created: July 20, 2021 04:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rescue crews are still looking for victims who they believe got swept away in fast-moving waters in the North Diversion Channel.
Authorities are using airboats to search through a flood water collection site.
The initial call said there were three people in need of rescue, prompting Albuquerque Fire Rescue to station crews along the Embudo Arroyo.
The Bernalillo County Fire Department said one person was able to get out of the arroyo on their own.
