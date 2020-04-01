Resident at Albuquerque retirement community tests positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Vida Llena has announced that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the independent-living resident was exposed by a private caregiver and was placed in isolation.
While in isolation, that resident began showing COVID-19 symptoms and was taken to the hospital and tested. The test came back positive, and the resident remains in the hospital at this time.
La Vida Llena Executive Director Linda Givens said that resident had no exposure to other residents and that attending staff had been using the appropriate personal protective equipment.
Givens also said there have been other independent-living residents who have been exposed by a non-employee care provider. Those residents are in isolation in their apartments and none have tested positive or shown symptoms at this time.
At La Vida Llena, isolation means the resident is staying in their apartment or casita, all meals and groceries should be delivered, and all medications and packages should be delivered. If staff members need to enter the apartment, they will be wearing gloves and a mask.
"It is important to understand that the protocols put in place for social distancing do work," Givens wrote in a notice. "The problems we have had are external providers coming into the building and they or their client are not following the recommended protocol."
All dining rooms at La Vida Llena will be closed. Residents will be able to call in their orders or be served by the staff at regular mealtimes.
