Resident at Albuquerque retirement community tests positive for COVID-19

At La Vida Llena, isolation means the resident is staying in their apartment or casita, all meals and groceries should be delivered, and all medications and packages should be delivered. If staff members need to enter the apartment, they will be wearing gloves and a mask.

"It is important to understand that the protocols put in place for social distancing do work," Givens wrote in a notice. "The problems we have had are external providers coming into the building and they or their client are not following the recommended protocol."

All dining rooms at La Vida Llena will be closed. Residents will be able to call in their orders or be served by the staff at regular mealtimes.

