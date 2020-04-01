Resident of Rio Rancho retirement community tests positive fo COVID-19

Joshua Panas
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A person who lives at in a retirement community in Rio Rancho tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an official with The Rio Grande Gracious Retirement Living, residents are sheltering-in-place, in their own personal apartments, to prevent the spread of disease.
The official also said residents are not allowed to access common areas.
The community has gone to "Level 3 virus control measures, which includes very specific and extensive disinfecting protocols; incorporates further safety protocols applied to food services; prohibits any non-essential visitation; and requires that residents shelter in their apartments."
