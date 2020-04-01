Resident of Rio Rancho retirement community tests positive fo COVID-19 | KOB 4
Resident of Rio Rancho retirement community tests positive fo COVID-19

Joshua Panas
Created: April 01, 2020 04:19 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M.- A person who lives at in a retirement community in Rio Rancho tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an official with The Rio Grande Gracious Retirement Living, residents are sheltering-in-place, in their own personal apartments, to prevent the spread of disease. 

The official also said residents are not allowed to access common areas.

The community has gone to "Level 3 virus control measures, which includes very specific and extensive disinfecting protocols; incorporates further safety protocols applied to food services; prohibits any non-essential visitation; and requires that residents shelter in their apartments."

Click here to learn more about what the community is doing to keep residents safe.


