Residential fire displaces Albuquerque family

Updated: October 31, 2020 06:12 PM
Created: October 31, 2020 05:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A house fire in northwest Albuquerque displaced a family Saturday morning.
Firefighters said a woman and her baby were inside the home when it went up in smoke around 10:15 a.m.
Both were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and are expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said the blaze started in the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
