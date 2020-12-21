Residents complain of no hot water for over a week at Mesa Verde Apartments

The property manager said the outage has impacted six buildings, which houses hundreds of peoples. They said the issue stems from the fact that the building was constructed in the 80s.

"I'm hearing stories from my neighbors that they're warming their water in the stove to take a bath," Wegner said. "They are running their hair through cold water in their tub."

Wegner said she wonders what implications they could face during winter.

"We are a coronavirus bomb waiting to happen in my opinion," she said.

"We can't wash our hands," she added.

She and her neighbors have called the city of Albuquerque code enforcement, environmental health department, and state health department to try and resolve the issue.



"They took a look and verified there was no hot water," Wegner said.

A few hours later, the city posted a notice that said the apartment complex was in violation of numerous codes and had to fix them by Jan. 4 or risk additional legal action.

"Anytime anyone tries to call the office myself or my neighbors, they're told that the complex is ordering parts," Wegner said.

KOB 4 spoke with the property manager about the issue. Despite having plumbers come out every single day, they said there's still no timeline for when the hot water could return. They also said they've located the part they need, but it's a couple states away.

