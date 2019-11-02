Residents concerned about dangerous stretch of road, councilwoman talks solutions

“We don't know yet what the final options will be, but we'll look at everything possible,” Councilwoman Borrego said.

City officials are conducting a traffic study to decide on possible solutions.

“We've looked at a few things, and we have a study that is underway right now, it's through our Traffic Engineering Department, but basically we're looking at additional street lighting of some sort or you have at least a better lit intersection, some kind of flashing signal,” said Patrick Montoya, director of the Department of Municipal Development.

The average cost of building a street light in Albuquerque in $7,000.

Three of the last four crashes in the area were alcohol-related according to Montoya.

“What can you say? I mean stupid is stupid, so to speak, so if you're texting, if you're intoxicated, if you're distracted, it's a split second and it can happen,” he said.

Neighbors told KOB 4 they would like to see speed bumps installed, but the city responded and said that is not an option.

Irving Boulevard is an arterial street which means that installing speed bumps would slow down emergency responders.

Now city officials are tasked with figuring out if it is worth it to make the changes that neighbors said are much needed.

The traffic study will conclude in a few weeks before it goes to Councilwoman Borrego and then the public.