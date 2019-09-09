Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour
Colton Shone
September 09, 2019 06:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Construction on Rio Grande Boulevard has turned Matthew Avenue into a busy detour and some residents are worried about an unusual inhabitant that lives in the area—peacocks.
“You know you live in the Valley when you hear peacocks early in the morning,” said resident Gloria Garza.
Neighbors who live in the area have expressed concern over the colorful birds because some drivers may not be aware of their presence.
“There’s signs with peacocks saying watch for peacocks,” Garza said.
Dozens of peacocks have roamed the North Valley for decades and neighbors said they hope drivers will slow down while this construction project finishes.
“They’re a really pretty aspect of the Valley,” said resident, Jay Rodecap. “It’s very rural here. We have horses, goats and sheep and peacocks—and it’s kind of how we’d like to keep it.”
Neighbors with Matthew Avenue Action Committee said they are working with the city to hopefully put up some more speed bumps on Matthew Avenue so drivers can slow down.
Credits
Updated: September 09, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: September 09, 2019 05:09 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved