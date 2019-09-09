Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour

“There’s signs with peacocks saying watch for peacocks,” Garza said.

Dozens of peacocks have roamed the North Valley for decades and neighbors said they hope drivers will slow down while this construction project finishes.

“They’re a really pretty aspect of the Valley,” said resident, Jay Rodecap. “It’s very rural here. We have horses, goats and sheep and peacocks—and it’s kind of how we’d like to keep it.”

Neighbors with Matthew Avenue Action Committee said they are working with the city to hopefully put up some more speed bumps on Matthew Avenue so drivers can slow down.