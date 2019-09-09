Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour

Colton Shone
September 09, 2019 06:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Construction on Rio Grande Boulevard has turned Matthew Avenue into a busy detour and some residents are worried about an unusual inhabitant that lives in the area—peacocks.

Advertisement

“You know you live in the Valley when you hear peacocks early in the morning,” said resident Gloria Garza.

Neighbors who live in the area have expressed concern over the colorful birds because some drivers may not be aware of their presence.

“There’s signs with peacocks saying watch for peacocks,” Garza said.

Dozens of peacocks have roamed the North Valley for decades and neighbors said they hope drivers will slow down while this construction project finishes.

“They’re a really pretty aspect of the Valley,” said resident, Jay Rodecap.  “It’s very rural here. We have horses, goats and sheep and peacocks—and it’s kind of how we’d like to keep it.”

Neighbors with Matthew Avenue Action Committee said they are working with the city to hopefully put up some more speed bumps on Matthew Avenue so drivers can slow down.

Credits

Colton Shone


Updated: September 09, 2019 06:20 PM
Created: September 09, 2019 05:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada
Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
Advertisement



FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives
State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives
School districts grapple with medical marijuana policy
School districts grapple with medical marijuana policy
Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party
Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party
Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour
Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour