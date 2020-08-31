Residents concerned over poor upkeep of Tingley Beach port-a-potties

Megan Abundis
Created: August 31, 2020 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As more people find themselves spending time outdoors, some say a popular Albuquerque recreation area is falling short in the sanitation department.
For residents like Andrea, going to Tingley Beach is usually a relaxing activity.
“I'm here for a couple hours and I'm right here and there are public restrooms just around the corner right here and it's locked and I have to drive my car two tiers down just to have a decent bathroom,” Andrea said.
Andrea said the city doesn’t seem to be keeping up with the maintenance of the public restrooms.
“They aren't being cleaned at all. They are not sanitary or safe. We can still get sick or touch and climb over. Bottom of my soles, it has that sticky stuff on it,” she said.
Another resident said he’s aware of the conditions of the port-a-potties and makes sure his family is prepared before they leave the house.
“Typically as far as the facilities we don't stay long enough to make use of them,” said Jonathan, a resident.
Andrea said she’s noticed more people just doing without the facilities all together and finding other places to use the restroom.
“I'm starting to smell weird odors as I'm walking around so I think people are starting to squat down to use the restroom. I'm starting to smell unpleasant smells lately,” she said.
“You're not trying to come feed the ducks and see someone relieving themselves by a tree,” Jonathan added.
A push to reopen the public restrooms isn’t the only concern. Trash is also starting to pile up.
“Everybody's gotta be a team, the city and the people, to pick up the trash,” Andrea said.
“Is there room to do better? I'd imagine. At least with restrooms and facilities, everyone's trying,” Jonathan added. “It's an interesting season of life to be in.”
Representatives with the Albuquerque BioPark said they contact with a local company for port-a-potty maintenance, which are supposed to be cleaned daily.
There’s no target date for when public restrooms will reopen.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company