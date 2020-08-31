Residents concerned over poor upkeep of Tingley Beach port-a-potties

“They aren't being cleaned at all. They are not sanitary or safe. We can still get sick or touch and climb over. Bottom of my soles, it has that sticky stuff on it,” she said.

Another resident said he’s aware of the conditions of the port-a-potties and makes sure his family is prepared before they leave the house.

“Typically as far as the facilities we don't stay long enough to make use of them,” said Jonathan, a resident.

Andrea said she’s noticed more people just doing without the facilities all together and finding other places to use the restroom.

“I'm starting to smell weird odors as I'm walking around so I think people are starting to squat down to use the restroom. I'm starting to smell unpleasant smells lately,” she said.

“You're not trying to come feed the ducks and see someone relieving themselves by a tree,” Jonathan added.

A push to reopen the public restrooms isn’t the only concern. Trash is also starting to pile up.

“Everybody's gotta be a team, the city and the people, to pick up the trash,” Andrea said.

“Is there room to do better? I'd imagine. At least with restrooms and facilities, everyone's trying,” Jonathan added. “It's an interesting season of life to be in.”

Representatives with the Albuquerque BioPark said they contact with a local company for port-a-potty maintenance, which are supposed to be cleaned daily.

There’s no target date for when public restrooms will reopen.