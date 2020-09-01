Residents fed up over port-a-potty conditions at parks, city cites pandemic challenges

Mayor Keller said like other businesses, the pandemic has taken its toll on city staffing.

"The reality is that we have less code inspectors than we're supposed to have. We have less folks taking care of our parks than we used to have. We have less folks picking up our trash than we used to have,” he said.

"So, we are beginning to operate in an environment of resource shortage on purpose, because of the hiring freeze,” he added.

A spokesperson for the city’s Parks & Recreation Department sent KOB 4 the following statement about park cleanings:

"We work hard to ensure our facilities are clean and safe for everyone using our parks. The portable restrooms located in parks are maintained anywhere from 3 days a week to 7 days a week depending on the general level of activity that park experiences. The portable restroom at Jerry Cline is cleaned every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and we had a crew out yesterday maintaining it. We urge people to call 311 to report any maintenance needs at City parks so our staff can address them as soon as possible. While there may be a slight slowdown in routine maintenance at parks and recreation facilities in the coming months, our crews will be working hard to respond as quickly as possible to urgent maintenance needs."