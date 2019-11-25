Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul

Brittany Costello
Created: November 25, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Some residents are complaining about more construction headaches near the area of 12th a Menaul.
The intersection will be closed for the next three months while Water Authority crews relocate and replace waterlines to make way for a new roundabout.
“I’m getting frustrated. You know what it is? I don’t know if it sounds right but I start getting stressed with all the heavy equipment,” said resident Paul L. Salazar.
Most recently, residents had to deal with a draining fire hydrant near 6th and Menaul. Residents said the water sprayed into the street for days.
Water Authority officials drained the hydrant due to a broken line in the area.
Residents and Water Authority officials are urging commuters to avoid the intersection if possible and use proper detours.
“They’re trying to use all the side streets but right now they’re all blocked off because everything is getting new pipes,” Salazar said. “It’s creating havoc.”
For a list of street closures and detours related to the project, click here.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company