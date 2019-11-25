Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul

Brittany Costello
Created: November 25, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Some residents are complaining about more construction headaches near the area of 12th a Menaul.

The intersection will be closed for the next three months while Water Authority crews relocate and replace waterlines to make way for a new roundabout.

Advertisement

“I’m getting frustrated. You know what it is? I don’t know if it sounds right but I start getting stressed with all the heavy equipment,” said resident Paul L. Salazar.

Most recently, residents had to deal with a draining fire hydrant near 6th and Menaul. Residents said the water sprayed into the street for days.

Water Authority officials drained the hydrant due to a broken line in the area.

Residents and Water Authority officials are urging commuters to avoid the intersection if possible and use proper detours.

“They’re trying to use all the side streets but right now they’re all blocked off because everything is getting new pipes,” Salazar said. “It’s creating havoc.”

For a list of street closures and detours related to the project, click here.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Man arrested for vandalizing tattoo shop returns to send message to owner
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Man accused of murdering wife and children appears in court
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
911 calls paint terrifying picture of night Sandia High School student was killed
Advertisement


Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Man shoots woman's tires in a fit of road rage
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Accident on Menaul and Carlisle leaves 1 dead
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Appeals Court denies motion to reconsider pretrial detention for Fabian Gonzales
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Residents frustrated with construction near 12th and Menaul
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season
Bob Davie, UNM to part ways after season