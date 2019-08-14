Residents invite Bernalillo County deputies to police downtown ABQ

Even with renewed focus from APD, Casias wants to see more law enforcement downtown.

"We didn't want to step on APD's toes because APD is still our heroes and I'd really like them to know that," Casias said. "However, the dog and pony show is no more – bring down the officers that need to be down here and let's get it done."

APD said they've responded to safety concerns with 11 officers dedicated to downtown.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office confirmed they've been asked to come to more neighborhoods in the city.

"There's more of a request for services, and we want to provide these services to them," said Sheriff Manny Gonzalez.

He said deputies have been asked to come to neighborhoods downtown, near the University of New Mexico, and on the West Side.

"We look it as one large effort to combat crime," Gonzalez said. "We've always had a great relationship with them, and this effort is really focused on the citizen."

APD now has more than 970 officers. BCSO has around 320 sworn deputies. Both agencies have the authority to fight crime countywide – inside and outside the city.

APD shared the following statement with KOB 4:

"Our Downtown officers welcome the opportunity to work with the Sheriff and build on our successes in the heart of the city. Likewise, we are willing to coordinate with the Sheriff to minimize the disruption to public safety in the South Valley, North Valley and East Mountains."

For the month of July alone, APD has responded to 1,035 calls for service, made contact with different businesses over 1,140 times, and made 16 felony arrests.