Residents raise concerns over proposed PNM substation

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 13, 2021 09:35 AM
Created: June 12, 2021 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some residents in Albuquerque are trying to stop a proposed PNM substation from being built in their neighborhood. PNM, however, said it's necessary.
"It is all I will see in the mornings. It's where my kids play, it's where my kids walk to the school bus, it's where we get up and walk as a family," said Kathy Robertson, a North Albuquerque Acres resident.
Robertson is worried about PNM's plans to build a substation on a plot of land in the North Albuquerque Acres neighborhood near Paseo del Norte and Browning Street. She said the site is directly in front of her windows—about 120 feet away.
