Residents raise concerns over proposed PNM substation

"We're standing up for the community," Robertson said.

Residents said the site isn't zoned for PNM to build a substation, but the company recently filed an appeal with Bernalillo County to change that. The county commission is expected to take up the appeal in a meeting Tuesday.

"We're here to show the county commission that the people of this neighborhood and the people in any residential neighborhood in North Albuquerque Acres doesn't want an electrical substation," said Robert Dale Morrison, a resident. "This facility is going to be primarily for the benefit of the city for Sandia Pueblo and Sandoval County. Very little electricity from this substation will be used in this area."