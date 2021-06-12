Residents raise concerns over proposed PNM substation | KOB 4

Residents raise concerns over proposed PNM substation

Tommy Lopez
Updated: June 13, 2021 09:35 AM
Created: June 12, 2021 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some residents in Albuquerque are trying to stop a proposed PNM substation from being built in their neighborhood. PNM, however, said it's necessary. 

"It is all I will see in the mornings. It's where my kids play, it's where my kids walk to the school bus, it's where we get up and walk as a family," said Kathy Robertson, a North Albuquerque Acres resident. 

Robertson is worried about PNM's plans to build a substation on a plot of land in the North Albuquerque Acres neighborhood near Paseo del Norte and Browning Street. She said the site is directly in front of her windows—about 120 feet away.

According to PNM, almost two-thirds of their substations are within 100 feet of a residential neighborhood. 

"We're standing up for the community," Robertson said. 

Residents said the site isn't zoned for PNM to build a substation, but the company recently filed an appeal with Bernalillo County to change that. The county commission is expected to take up the appeal in a meeting Tuesday. 

"We're here to show the county commission that the people of this neighborhood and the people in any residential neighborhood in North Albuquerque Acres doesn't want an electrical substation," said Robert Dale Morrison, a resident. "This facility is going to be primarily for the benefit of the city for Sandia Pueblo and Sandoval County. Very little electricity from this substation will be used in this area."

In a statement, PNM said there's a risk of an extended power outage in the area, and that it needs to build the substation to meet current and future demands. It also said "these current facilities are increasingly at risk for a catastrophic power failure, which will not only affect the majority of the Northeast Heights, but also the entire electric grid."
 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Poor water management, statewide drought cited as reasons for dropping water levels at Elephant Butte
Poor water management, statewide drought cited as reasons for dropping water levels at Elephant Butte
Former APS teacher faces more sex abuse charges after fourth victim comes forward
Former APS teacher faces more sex abuse charges after fourth victim comes forward
Residents raise concerns over proposed PNM substation
Residents raise concerns over proposed PNM substation
New Mexico family struggles after losing home to a fire
New Mexico family struggles after losing home to a fire
Fire crews mop up bosque fire in Albuquerque; Belen bosque fire still 0% contained
Fire crews mop up bosque fire in Albuquerque; Belen bosque fire still 0% contained