Residents take legal action against APS's proposal for new bus depot

"Here is a copy of the deed that APS took,” Karnes said. It references the covenants right in the deed. So back then, they were aware, and APS, or its predecessor, they wanted to be sure that they could build an elementary school. And that's what everyone did back then. Now they've changed their minds, obviously."

"It's important to recognize that APS is spending public funds on this project,” he added.

An APS spokesperson previously said that the district is not under any legally binding agreement, and that officials can’t sign agreements that would obligate future taxpayers or board members.

“So, if necessary, if they tell us to go pound sand, I can get us in court real quick. And I'll be seeking injunctive relief to put a hold on the project to keep the status quo, and to keep public funds from being expended on something that I don't think is legal,” Karnes said.

Karnes said he sent a letter to APS Tuesday, and is awaiting their response.