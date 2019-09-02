Residents voice concerns about gunfire on the West Mesa

Dumped desks and old drawers are riddled with bullet holes. Some of the spent rounds are still sitting on the other side, stuck in the dirt.

"I hear gunshots like every single day," said Jose Ortega, who lives near 118th and Dennis Chavez.

As for the dozens of bullets that made even more marks on old furniture out there, it is unclear where they all went.

"It kind of sounds like the bullets are going to come through the house," said Brianna Chavez, a nearby resident. "They're that close. They echo."

Shooting guns on the West Mesa is not allowed. It is even posted on a number of new signs spread out along 118th Street.

But resident said they do not necessary deter anything.

"I heard something up on the roof, I don't know if it was a bullet or something else, but they're that close that you really don't know if it’s coming to your house," said Chavez.

Back in December, The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office announced new plans to ramp up patrols. A spokesperson said they have.

They have caught people illegally dumping, found shooting sites, and recovered stolen vehicles. Soon, they will go one step further.

During that December announcement, they released details of new drone patrols. It has taken time to train deputies on the new equipment. A spokesperson for BCSO said training happened during the last month or so.