Residents want something done about problem property

“We have to run people out of here all the time,” said Roy Hardage, a resident.

The fence is down, the boards are off and the doors are wide open.

"That thing needs to be thrown down period,” said Patricia Nieto, another resident nearby.

They both say the building has never been great and their complaints go way back.

But last year a new owner, WilCare Management LLC, bought the property and they thought their worries were over.

“I thought great, this is great,” said Hardage. “But you can see, it looks worse than it ever did.”

More trash, more transients, and they say it’s been much more trouble.

Neighbors have reported the property to the city a dozen times within the last year and nine times within the last month or so.

“I’m afraid they’re just going to come in here, camp out and set the place on fire,” said Hardage.

He said it’s not only his safety he worries about, but the little kids who call this street their own.

“It’s scary, I can’t let them play,” said Nieto.

City officials said they're taking note and they've talked with the owner, and some of those old complaints had been fixed.

But they say a complaint on May 29 was not corrected. When KOB 4 reached out to them, they said those problems prompted them to file a notice with WilCare Management Friday.

The notice to the property owner details more than a dozen violations that they need to fix. The paperwork says it needs to be fixed by June 29.

APD said they've responded to that home twice so far this month.

KOB 4 tried to reach out to the owner but the listed contact information is only that address.

The city told KOB 4 they are placing a lien on the property for the costs of fixing some of those problems.

The fence has been put back up and a sign is now on the boards.