Resource Re-entry Center helps newly-released inmates

The Resource Re-entry Center works hard to help – whether it's getting enrolled in Medicaid, food stamps, counseling, getting a bus pass, charging a phone, making a call, getting Narcan, sleep or any other support services.

"We want them to have a soft landing when getting out of jail," Chavez-Sanchez said.

Officials with the Department of Behavioral Health Services said this program has helped more than 16,000 clients.

"Right now I'm homeless," Chavez said. "They said they have food and housing here so I'm probably going to look into that and see where it takes me."

On average, the center sees about 60 people a day.

The program costs $1.3 million to run each year. Directors say they are looking to expand the program to prisons as well.