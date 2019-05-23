Resource Re-entry Center helps newly-released inmates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A program called the Resource Re-entry Center (REC) has just hit its one-year mark. They work to provide resources to individuals who have been released from the Metropolitan Detention Center.
"I was in MDC for four days," said Christopher Chavez, who was released from jail Thursday. "Getting off the van is a great relief, jail is hell – nobody wants to go there. I advise you to stay out of jail and do the best you can."
"This program came to life because the community was crying for something different," said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez with the Department of Behavioral Health Services. She said inmates weren't being offered enough wrap-around services, but that's changed this past year.
The Resource Re-entry Center works hard to help – whether it's getting enrolled in Medicaid, food stamps, counseling, getting a bus pass, charging a phone, making a call, getting Narcan, sleep or any other support services.
"We want them to have a soft landing when getting out of jail," Chavez-Sanchez said.
Officials with the Department of Behavioral Health Services said this program has helped more than 16,000 clients.
"Right now I'm homeless," Chavez said. "They said they have food and housing here so I'm probably going to look into that and see where it takes me."
On average, the center sees about 60 people a day.
The program costs $1.3 million to run each year. Directors say they are looking to expand the program to prisons as well.
