Restaurant leaders attribute staffing shortages to unemployment benefits, COVID restrictions

Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association, said restaurants around the state are seeing the same thing: employees moving to other states for better job security.

"States like Texas and Arizona didn't have the restrictions that we had here in New Mexico,” Wight said.

"I had one gentleman in southeastern New Mexico, he said, Carol, even if we got open to Turquoise I couldn't open my business that much because I lost three of my chefs to Texas, and that's more widespread than I think we understand,” she added.

Wight said some restaurants are now offering hiring bonuses or higher hourly pay to attract job applicants.

"And the unfortunate thing is here we are, we’ve been complaining about the brain drain in New Mexico, which is we educate them and then other states get them. Now this is kind of the opportunity drain where these are some of the most motivated employees, the ones that didn't want to take unemployment, and they've moved away, and most of the time it's going to be a permanent move,” Wight said.