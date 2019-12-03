Restaurant owner faces controversy after serving free meals to the homeless

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the past three years, the La Luna Bakery and Cafe on 5th and Lead has been giving free meals to our homeless for Christmas.
Not only do they welcome people to the restaurant, volunteers go to different parts of the city handing out meals.
"We went underneath the Calvary church, underneath the bridge," said Maria Valdez, whose husband owns the cafe. "A family was down there, new baby, using the grocery cart as a basket for their kids."
Valdez said last year they received backlash from people for using Styrofoam containers since they are a vegan/vegetarian restaurant.
This year, they want to be more environmentally friendly while helping those who need it the most.
However, it’s expensive to buy eco-friendly materials. She’s asking the public to help by going on her Amazon wishlist.
Since she’s trying to feed 400 people this year, she has a limit on how much people can order so they won’t go over in supplies.
She said people can volunteer to help on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’re trying to deliver meals during daylight hours to avoid getting into a dangerous situation.
As for the food, Valdez has that covered. She said her mother raised her to help others at a homeless shelter in Denver, Colorado.
Valdez honors her by continuing her legacy here in Albuquerque.
"I think my mom would be amazed this year to see where I want to be evolved in it," Valdez said. "That's not pride. I think she would be amazed."
