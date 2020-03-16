Restaurant owner rallies community members to pack meals for kids

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People are working hard to make sure kids stay fed while they are out of school.
George Griego, owner of Central Grill, has put together a group to make meals for kids.
"Our restaurant alone probably off 30% of sales normally. We are kind of just chugging along there, and we will see what happens," Griego said. "I'm almost to the point now where I might just shut the restaurant down for a couple weeks and do all my focus here."
Griego said state officials reached out to him to make thousands of meals for New Mexico children.
"We did 21,000 sandwiches today," Griego said. "We are on track to do probably about 26,000 lunches and breakfasts."
The meals will go to children in rural areas.
Griego has purchased the food, Sysco helps get it to him, and the state will reimburse them all after.
However, the workers are donating their time. They are from different local churches and nonprofit organizations.
"There's no fear here," said Travis Clark of Steelbridge Ministries. "We have a god of power and a sound mind, so we just prayed over this food and we just understood what was going on."
Griego said he plans on making and packing meals for the next 20 days.
