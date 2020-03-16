Restaurant owner rallies community members to pack meals for kids | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Restaurant owner rallies community members to pack meals for kids

Megan Abundis
Created: March 16, 2020 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People are working hard to make sure kids stay fed while they are out of school.

George Griego, owner of Central Grill, has put together a group to make meals for kids.

Advertisement

"Our restaurant alone probably off 30% of sales normally. We are kind of just chugging along there, and we will see what happens," Griego said. "I'm almost to the point now where I might just shut the restaurant down for a couple weeks and do all my focus here."

Griego said state officials reached out to him to make thousands of meals for New Mexico children. 

"We did 21,000 sandwiches today," Griego said. "We are on track to do probably about 26,000 lunches and breakfasts."

The meals will go to children in rural areas.

Griego has purchased the food, Sysco helps get it to him, and the state will reimburse them all after.

However, the workers are donating their time. They are from different local churches and nonprofit organizations.

"There's no fear here," said Travis Clark of Steelbridge Ministries. "We have a god of power and a sound mind, so we just prayed over this food and we just understood what was going on."

Griego said he plans on making and packing meals for the next 20 days.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
COVID-19: State issues public health order limiting restaurant, bar occupancy to no more than 50%
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 more New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
4 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, bringing state total to 21
Advertisement


Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
Gov. frees up millions to respond to coronavirus outbreak
DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials
DA & Public Defender's Office ask state Supreme Court to postpone some hearings, trials
Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations
Businesses adjusting to social distancing regulations
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
Emergency powers would allow Albuquerque mayor shut down streets, not take away guns
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions
CHRISTUS St. Vincent implements stricter visitor restrictions