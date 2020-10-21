Restaurants adjusting to new COVID-safe guidance from the state | KOB 4
Restaurants adjusting to new COVID-safe guidance from the state

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 21, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: October 21, 2020 03:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants in New Mexico are preparing for changes.

The governor announced Tuesday that food and drink establishments will have to become New Mexico Safe Certified by Oct. 30 if they want to continue providing indoor dining.

Miia Herbert, catering and marketing director for Garcia's Kitchen, completed the state's COVID-safe certification several months ago. Now, a manager at every Garcia's location will take the course. 

But Herbert said Garcia's has always had high standards for keeping everyone safe.

"All of us, all the cooks and everybody have to get ServSafe certification here," he said.

Dan Garcia, the owner of the restaurants, said they are now working on how to maintain business during the colder months of the year. He said about 35% of business now comes from outdoor dining.

They're working to get guidance from the Fire Marshal on how to safely heat their outdoor seating area. They're planning on putting walls around their tents, which would make the outdoor patio considered indoor dining, subject to 25% max occupancy limits.

"We're trying to just work through it," Garcia said. "Even if we're not really making a profit, which has been tough for us right now, if we can at least turn the money and pay the bills, we're doing good."
 


