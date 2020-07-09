Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating

Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 09, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants and breweries learned Thursday that they will no longer be allowed to provide indoor dining due to the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

The owner of the Range Café said he's worried what impact the new public health order will have on his businesses. 

"If businesses are going to survive, it's going to require the public going above and beyond and outside the norm to make us be viable," said Matt DiGregory. 

DiGregory said he will probably have to layoff half of his staff. 

Breweries are in a similar situation. Just like restaurants, they can only provide service on patios at 50% capacity.

The owner of Palmer Brewery said he will have to shut down because he doesn't have the patio space to justify staying open.

"It’s tough. It’s heartbreaking. We had to lay off all of our employees. That’s a really hard thing to do," Robert Plamer said. "We hired them all back, and then we have to lay them off again. It’s tough, but we’ll get through it. We have no choice. People’s health and safety is paramount."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 290 additional COVID-19 cases
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Advertisement


Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
NMAA postpones 2020 football, soccer seasons following governor's announcement
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Albuquerque
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating
Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating