Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 09, 2020 06:48 PM
Created: July 09, 2020 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurants and breweries learned Thursday that they will no longer be allowed to provide indoor dining due to the spread of COVID-19.
The owner of the Range Café said he's worried what impact the new public health order will have on his businesses.
"If businesses are going to survive, it's going to require the public going above and beyond and outside the norm to make us be viable," said Matt DiGregory.
DiGregory said he will probably have to layoff half of his staff.
Breweries are in a similar situation. Just like restaurants, they can only provide service on patios at 50% capacity.
The owner of Palmer Brewery said he will have to shut down because he doesn't have the patio space to justify staying open.
"It’s tough. It’s heartbreaking. We had to lay off all of our employees. That’s a really hard thing to do," Robert Plamer said. "We hired them all back, and then we have to lay them off again. It’s tough, but we’ll get through it. We have no choice. People’s health and safety is paramount."
