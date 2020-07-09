Restaurants, breweries face reality of re-closing indoor seating

DiGregory said he will probably have to layoff half of his staff.

Breweries are in a similar situation. Just like restaurants, they can only provide service on patios at 50% capacity.

The owner of Palmer Brewery said he will have to shut down because he doesn't have the patio space to justify staying open.

"It’s tough. It’s heartbreaking. We had to lay off all of our employees. That’s a really hard thing to do," Robert Plamer said. "We hired them all back, and then we have to lay them off again. It’s tough, but we’ll get through it. We have no choice. People’s health and safety is paramount."