Restaurants change business approach by launching 'ghost kitchens'

“Don't think they always do know that,” Marilyn said. “I'm not entirely sure how it shows up, since it shows up differently, I don't know. But, we find out very quickly, ‘Oh! It's this place.’”

Other large chain restaurants also operate their own ghost kitchens. It’s Just Wings is really Chili’s Grill & Bar. Food delivery drivers that pull up to Bucca di Beppo Italian Restaurant will see a sign showing they could be picking up orders for Wing Squad, Mr. Beast Burger, Tyga Bites, or others.

“I think it's a creative way of making money. I don't necessarily think it's deceptive it's just a little odd,” said Marilyn.

KOB 4 reached out to CEC Entertainment and asked if calling Chuck E. Cheese something else was meant to mislead customers, but no one responded.

When people order from a place like Pasqually’s or Chuck E. Cheese—those dollars are still staying local because a local driver, and a locally employed person helped make and deliver the food. But to make sure people really know where their money is going, it’s always best to call in advance or go to a place that they know and trust.