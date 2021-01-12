Restaurants change business approach by launching 'ghost kitchens'

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With indoor dining halted across most of the state, many people have turned to food delivery services to help out local businesses—but how many dollars are actually staying local?
To find out, KOB 4 placed an order through Door Dash Delivery for Pasqually’s Wings and Pizza. According to the app, the restaurant is a concept by CEC Entertainment, which the average person would know as Chuck E. Cheese.
Pasqually’s is what’s referred to as a “ghost kitchen”—a separate entity making and serving food out of the kitchen of an existing restaurant.
The Door Dash driver who delivered the pizza said she thinks most people don’t know that they’re actually ordering from a Chuck E. Cheese masquerading as another restaurant.
“Don't think they always do know that,” Marilyn said. “I'm not entirely sure how it shows up, since it shows up differently, I don't know. But, we find out very quickly, ‘Oh! It's this place.’”
Other large chain restaurants also operate their own ghost kitchens. It’s Just Wings is really Chili’s Grill & Bar. Food delivery drivers that pull up to Bucca di Beppo Italian Restaurant will see a sign showing they could be picking up orders for Wing Squad, Mr. Beast Burger, Tyga Bites, or others.
“I think it's a creative way of making money. I don't necessarily think it's deceptive it's just a little odd,” said Marilyn.
KOB 4 reached out to CEC Entertainment and asked if calling Chuck E. Cheese something else was meant to mislead customers, but no one responded.
When people order from a place like Pasqually’s or Chuck E. Cheese—those dollars are still staying local because a local driver, and a locally employed person helped make and deliver the food. But to make sure people really know where their money is going, it’s always best to call in advance or go to a place that they know and trust.
