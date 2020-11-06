Restaurants forced to adapt to capacity limits as colder weather approaches | KOB 4
Restaurants forced to adapt to capacity limits as colder weather approaches

Joy Wang
Updated: November 06, 2020 07:34 PM
Created: November 06, 2020 05:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Restaurant owners are worried about the impact colder weather will have on their businesses.

Indoor seating capacity is limited to 25% to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Garcia's Kitchen plans on closing their tents, essentially making them indoor seating areas.

"We will put heaters out there. So, but our concern is that means that we're gonna have to reduce the capacity of the tent, down to 25%," said Miia Herert of Garcia's Kitchen. " So, effectively, we'll have 25% inside and 25% outside. Whereas now, we can be at 75%."

Sadie's is facing the same problem.

"Pre-COVID, of course, we kind of had a tent, so to speak, where we enclosed this entire patio and basically made it an indoor dining room, which we could again heat and keep open for longer but I think for us, that strategy during the pandemic doesn't work because of the airflow structure," said Matt Dominguez of Sadie's.

That could mean additional problems for restaurants that are already struggling.

The take-out system has grown by about 50%, but dining in is down 60%.

"People, when they come to Sadie's, they understand that we have presented a safe, as safe environment as we can for indoor dining, and just have confidence, have confidence in your local businesses that we are doing everything we can," Dominguez.

The city fire marshal is expediting the inspection of outdoor heating systems to help restaurants prepare.

The City of Albuquerque is also working on expanding a grant program for small businesses from $10,000 to $20,000.

"It would help us cover the cost of the heating that we're going to have to put in, you know, we have the propane to consider the heaters themselves," Herert said. "And then the reduction of business."

Sadie's was able to get a grant from the county.

"It's an outdoor dining grant that kind of has helped us bridge the gap financially to do things like install um outdoor heaters, in our patios, that way we can try to keep, keep the patio going into December, as long as we can really," Dominguez said.


