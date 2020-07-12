Restaurants planning virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Restaurants across New Mexico are planning a virtual protest Monday afternoon in response to the governor's modified public health order that will ban indoor seating for the second time since the pandemic started. The order is set to go into effect Monday.
The protest is being organized by the New Mexico Restaurant Association. Carol Wight, CEO of the association, said another ban on indoor seating will be devastating.
“It's going to be harder to come back from this closure then it was the last closure,” Wight said.
According to the association's website, restaurant owners across the state are encouraged to take pictures with employees, their families and customers in front of their restaurant while holding a sign with the number of employees the restaurant employs with the hashtag #LetUsServe.
Restaurants owners can then text the picture to 505-231-1488 or 480-729-1655 and post it on social media.
The restaurant association hopes the protest will send a clear message to the governor that jobs and livelihoods are on the line.
“Restaurants aren't the problem,” said Wight. “Restaurants aren't where COVID is being spread. Restaurants, we're just not the problem, and she's punishing us for it.”
