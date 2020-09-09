Restoration of iconic train faces delays during pandemic

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the restoration of an Albuquerque icon-- the massive steam locomotive that once called Coronado Park home.
The New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society spent the past 20 years restoring the locomotive.
"At this point, got about 300,00 volunteer hours and three and half million dollars in this project," said Mike Hartshorne, a member of the organization.
In March, the volunteers were preparing for a milestone.
"We were actually going to steam it up and move it under its own power for the first time since 1953, couldn't do it," Hartshorne said.
The coronavirus and the public health order stopped them in their tracks.
"I think it's been, in its own way, devastating," he said.
Since the governor has loosened restrictions, a small group resumed working on the train, but they are still waiting until they can bring their entire group back together.
Right now, the state public health order limits gatherings to ten.
"We want them to all to be present when it moves, for the first time, under its own power, in decades," Hartshorne said. "It would be really unfair for me to bring a crew of ten in here and run it, and we'd enjoy it. And all those other people who've been on the project for decades get cut out."
Despite the delay, Hartshorne is optimistic the train will be moving soon.
"We've had one gut punch after another, and we've beat 'em all," he said. "So, we'll beat this one too."
