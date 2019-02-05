Results of APS bond election | KOB 4
Results of APS bond election

Results of APS bond election

Patrick Hayes
February 05, 2019 08:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The APS bond election to increase property taxes by nearly 5 percent does not pass.

According to the Bernalillo County Clerk's office, the total unofficial percent of voter turnout was approximately 28.7 percent of eligible voters. 

Recent APS elections have been in the mid-single digit percentage range. 

APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy released a statement about the vote: 

“The ballots have been counted and the voters have made their wishes clear. The majority voted against a bond/mill levy package that would have paid to improve student safety, rebuild and repair our schools and refresh our technology and equipment. We are disappointed, of course. But we respect the democratic process and the will of the electorate. We appreciate all of those who rallied on behalf of our school district. Now we will need to reassess our situation and come up with a plan for addressing issues that come with aging schools.” 

Public School Capital Improvement Act

For 40,527

Against 72,094

Public School Building Act

For 31,830

Against 71,934

General Obligation Bond

For 40,369

Against 54,795

Patrick Hayes


Updated: February 05, 2019 08:26 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 08:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

