Results of APS bond election
Patrick Hayes
February 05, 2019 08:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The APS bond election to increase property taxes by nearly 5 percent does not pass.
According to the Bernalillo County Clerk's office, the total unofficial percent of voter turnout was approximately 28.7 percent of eligible voters.
Recent APS elections have been in the mid-single digit percentage range.
APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy released a statement about the vote:
“The ballots have been counted and the voters have made their wishes clear. The majority voted against a bond/mill levy package that would have paid to improve student safety, rebuild and repair our schools and refresh our technology and equipment. We are disappointed, of course. But we respect the democratic process and the will of the electorate. We appreciate all of those who rallied on behalf of our school district. Now we will need to reassess our situation and come up with a plan for addressing issues that come with aging schools.”
Public School Capital Improvement Act
For 40,527
Against 72,094
Public School Building Act
For 31,830
Against 71,934
General Obligation Bond
For 40,369
Against 54,795
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 05, 2019 08:26 PM
Created: February 05, 2019 08:01 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved