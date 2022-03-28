Retired APD commander provides insight into rising trend of teen offenders

It’s not yet known what specific charges LaMonda Jr. will face.

KOB 4 Public Safety Expert Paul Szych and a retired APD commander, provided more insight on the trend of very young offenders.

“Unfortunately, something I’ve noticed in the 30 years that I’ve been in law enforcement is that offenders, especially violent crime offenders, are getting younger and younger,” Szych said.

LaMonda Jr. has a criminal history. When he was just 15 years old, APD put him on their Metro 15 list, which means the department already thought he was helping drive crime in the city, and they arrested him for having two stolen guns and a backpack full of drugs.

Online records confirm his father is Dana LaMonda Sr., a man police say has ties to gang and drug activity. APD has previously said they think he’s connected to several shootings, and he’s also been charged with child abuse.

Szych says any young person getting into this behavior could come from seeing adults set bad examples – and get away with it.

“The younger generation sees that. They see the older generation commit violent felonies, robberies – you name it – things that would normally put you in prison for a while, and they’re right back out on the street,” Szych said. “The signal that that sends generationally, from one generation to the next, is crime, unfortunately, given the totality of our circumstances, does pay.”

KOB 4 also learned more on Monday about the criminal history of another teenager arrested under similar conditions.

Court documents show Albuquerque police arrested 18-year-old Immanuel Segura Tuesday. He’s facing a felony charge for drug trafficking after police say they learned through an undercover drug operation he was selling Fentanyl, meth and guns from his apartment complex, the Desert Willow Apartments.

Segura was wearing a GPS ankle monitor because he’s accused in a shooting.

In fact, he’s accused of having multiple run-ins with the law before turning 18. Along with that shooting, police grabbed him twice for trying to deal drugs and once for burglary when he was only 14.

A judge ruled that he will now stay in jail until his trial.

Szych thinks criminal history should be a factor when judges make those decisions.

“We’re not allowed to talk about what they’ve done. We’re not allowed to talk about the fact that they’ve been arrested for doing the same thing that they did in the past.”

An APD spokesperson said they don’t want to get into whether there’s a trend right now among young people and dealing drugs, but department leaders have said many times that they’d like to see more people accused of crimes kept in jail until trial.