Retired DEA agent shares insights on El Chapo's arrest

"We have waited for a number of years to capture Chapo, to get him extradited to the United States, then to get a conviction," says retired DEA agent, Mike Vigil.

When the kingpin gets caught, Vigil says there are plenty others waiting and ready to take over. He hopes El Chapo's conviction will cause those drug lords to feel a little uneasy.

"It's a great victory, simply because it sends a very strong message to other cartel leaders that eventually they will be caught," Vigil said.

Vigil said that El Chapo's downfall is simple - it was his obsession with women and chasing them.

He believes if El Chapo would have stayed in the mountains of Mexico, hiding out, he may still be a free man.