Retired DEA agent shares insights on El Chapo's arrest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Retired DEA agent shares insights on El Chapo's arrest

Tessa Mentus
February 12, 2019 10:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is now heading to prison, but the Sinaloa cartel that he led for decades isn't slowing down. 

Advertisement

DEA officials say that the cartel is responsible for major drug shipments caught at our border just recently. 

Many DEA agents have been waiting for his conviction, and Mike Vigil is one of them.

"We have waited for a number of years to capture Chapo, to get him extradited to the United States, then to get a conviction," says retired DEA agent, Mike Vigil. 

When the kingpin gets caught, Vigil says there are plenty others waiting and ready to take over. He hopes El Chapo's conviction will cause those drug lords to feel a little uneasy.

"It's a great victory, simply because it sends a very strong message to other cartel leaders that eventually they will be caught," Vigil said. 

Vigil said that El Chapo's downfall is simple - it was his obsession with women and chasing them. 

He believes if El Chapo would have stayed in the mountains of Mexico, hiding out, he may still be a free man. 

Credits

Tessa Mentus


Updated: February 12, 2019 10:29 PM
Created: February 12, 2019 09:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Advertisement




Local community college holds active shooter drill
Local community college holds active shooter drill
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
Man charged in illegal trapping case
Man charged in illegal trapping case