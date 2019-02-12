Retired DEA agent shares insights on El Chapo's arrest
Tessa Mentus
February 12, 2019 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is now heading to prison, but the Sinaloa cartel that he led for decades isn't slowing down.
DEA officials say that the cartel is responsible for major drug shipments caught at our border just recently.
Many DEA agents have been waiting for his conviction, and Mike Vigil is one of them.
"We have waited for a number of years to capture Chapo, to get him extradited to the United States, then to get a conviction," says retired DEA agent, Mike Vigil.
When the kingpin gets caught, Vigil says there are plenty others waiting and ready to take over. He hopes El Chapo's conviction will cause those drug lords to feel a little uneasy.
"It's a great victory, simply because it sends a very strong message to other cartel leaders that eventually they will be caught," Vigil said.
Vigil said that El Chapo's downfall is simple - it was his obsession with women and chasing them.
He believes if El Chapo would have stayed in the mountains of Mexico, hiding out, he may still be a free man.
