Retired firefighter's beef jerky business helps first responders in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A retired Albuquerque fire fighter is hoping to sell a lot of beef jerky to help the city's first responders.
Arnold Marquez opened the doors to New Mexico Firehouse Jerky on Sunday. He said when people buy his beef jerky, the money spent will go toward a good cause.
"I retired from Albuquerque Fire Department, when it was AFD, going on eight years now. I was stationed out at station two. I know it's a big problem because I dealt with a bunch of PTSD issues," Marquez said.
Marquez said he's hoping to reduce the stigma around PTSD so first responders can get the help they need.
"When we sign up for this job we think we're 10 foot tall and bullet proof and we're weak if we ask for help and that's not the case. We need to ask for help like everybody else," he said.
"We got to spread the word. We've got to stop hurting ourselves. We're here to help the community, but we've got to stop hurting ourselves," he added.
Firehouse Jerky is located on Montaño and 4th.
Proceeds will be donated to the member assistance program with the local 244 Union and to the Ten-82 fund.
