Retired Las Vegas firefighter ID'd as I-25 crash victim

Lovato started his career as a volunteer firefighter and became a paid firefighter with the City of Las Vegas in 1983 at the age of 24. He retired, as an engineer, in 2006.

"He was a down to Earth people person, wanting to just help everybody he could," Spann said. "I've talked to the guys over the years that I've been here and even this morning and they told me he's the kind of guy even after he retired he still wanted to help the community. He would come by and visit them and see how they're doing, always have time for a cup of coffee."

Spann said Lovato's family has asked for privacy as they mourn an unimaginable loss. Lovato leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren.

"Of course, we visited with the family this morning and were there for them," Spann said. "So our priority is to take care of them at this time and then will take care of ourselves once they're OK."

The fire department, along with multiple agencies across New Mexico, will be providing an escort procession from Albuquerque to Las Vegas for Lovato. Officials said they will date and time of the procession is still being determined.