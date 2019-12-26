Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84

Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 26, 2019 08:27 PM
Created: December 26, 2019 08:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State Representative Bill Pratt (D - District 27) has died Wednesday at age 84.

The retired orthopedic surgeon was appointed to the House in 2018.

Advertisement

Pratt served as a member on multiple committees including Health & Human Services and Local Government, Land Grants & Cultural Affairs.

He is survived by his wife Sally.

NM Speaker Brian Egolf sent KOB 4 the following statement about Pratt’s passing:

“It is with great sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Representative Bill Pratt. He was first appointed to the House in 2018 and elected shortly thereafter.  Though new to his role as a lawmaker, his dedication to public service and the betterment of the lives of all New Mexicans was readily apparent. Rep. Pratt’s legislative service followed a distinguished career as an orthopedic surgeon in rural and underserved areas.  During the 2019 legislative session, Representative Pratt showed himself to be a man of integrity and character, and his presence will be sorely missed. I am sending my sincere condolences to his beloved wife Sally, his friends and loved ones, and the constituents whom he served so passionately.”


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
Neighbor uses shotgun to stop Christmas Eve burglar
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
APD investigating homicide, woman's 'grave' injuries
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Elaborately lit Christmas house lights up for its final year
Advertisement


How to explain tough topics to children and teens, a psychiatrist explains
How to explain tough topics to children and teens, a psychiatrist explains
Myths and facts about PTSD
Myths and facts about PTSD
Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Rio Rancho Police investigate Christmas shooting as murder-suicide
Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84
Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift
Mother's warning after accidentally giving inappropriate Christmas gift