Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State Representative Bill Pratt (D - District 27) has died Wednesday at age 84.
The retired orthopedic surgeon was appointed to the House in 2018.
Pratt served as a member on multiple committees including Health & Human Services and Local Government, Land Grants & Cultural Affairs.
He is survived by his wife Sally.
NM Speaker Brian Egolf sent KOB 4 the following statement about Pratt’s passing:
“It is with great sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Representative Bill Pratt. He was first appointed to the House in 2018 and elected shortly thereafter. Though new to his role as a lawmaker, his dedication to public service and the betterment of the lives of all New Mexicans was readily apparent. Rep. Pratt’s legislative service followed a distinguished career as an orthopedic surgeon in rural and underserved areas. During the 2019 legislative session, Representative Pratt showed himself to be a man of integrity and character, and his presence will be sorely missed. I am sending my sincere condolences to his beloved wife Sally, his friends and loved ones, and the constituents whom he served so passionately.”
