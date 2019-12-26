Retired physician and state legislator Bill Pratt dies at 84

NM Speaker Brian Egolf sent KOB 4 the following statement about Pratt’s passing:

“It is with great sorrow that I received the news of the passing of Representative Bill Pratt. He was first appointed to the House in 2018 and elected shortly thereafter. Though new to his role as a lawmaker, his dedication to public service and the betterment of the lives of all New Mexicans was readily apparent. Rep. Pratt’s legislative service followed a distinguished career as an orthopedic surgeon in rural and underserved areas. During the 2019 legislative session, Representative Pratt showed himself to be a man of integrity and character, and his presence will be sorely missed. I am sending my sincere condolences to his beloved wife Sally, his friends and loved ones, and the constituents whom he served so passionately.”